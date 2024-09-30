Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Green Plains worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 179,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

