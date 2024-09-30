Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.02 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

