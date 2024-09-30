Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,664 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.38% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45.
Insider Activity at Ambac Financial Group
In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $407,445. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.