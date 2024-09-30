Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.05 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

