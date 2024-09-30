Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

