Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 180,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

