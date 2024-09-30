Profund Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after acquiring an additional 744,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

