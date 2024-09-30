Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.57 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Xencor worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Xencor’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

