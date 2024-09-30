Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.