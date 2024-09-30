Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

