Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 195,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,990. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

