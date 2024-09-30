Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.55 Million Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Vital Energy worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

