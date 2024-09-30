Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DVY opened at $134.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.