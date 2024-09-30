Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,513 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of ScanSource worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after buying an additional 815,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,124. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

