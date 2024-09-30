Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,650 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $177,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 18,919.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.36.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

