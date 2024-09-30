Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.02 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

