Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,328 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Marten Transport worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,831,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 78.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Recommended Stories

