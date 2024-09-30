Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 83,809 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,809 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other Sabre news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.72 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

