Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 145.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

