ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,358 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

