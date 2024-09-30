EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,354,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $83.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

