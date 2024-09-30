EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 138.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

