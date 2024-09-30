EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3,371.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.