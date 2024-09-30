ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

