American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $61,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.96 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

