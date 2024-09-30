EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,070,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $60.57 on Monday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.