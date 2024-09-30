ProShare Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $103.23 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.