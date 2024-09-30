Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.75 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

