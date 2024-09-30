TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $409.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

