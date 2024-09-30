ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $166.67 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

