Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

GLPI stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.