ProShare Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.0 %

SANM stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

