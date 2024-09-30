ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 33,956 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 290,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,474,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.