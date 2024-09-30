Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 581.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 70,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $137.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $138.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.