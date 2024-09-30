ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

