Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.86 Million Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Upbound Group worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Upbound Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

