Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $37,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Mizuho raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.