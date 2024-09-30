iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

