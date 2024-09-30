Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,907 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

CFR opened at $111.19 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.