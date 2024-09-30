ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.89 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

