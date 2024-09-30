ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

BIP opened at $35.19 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

