ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 12,314 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 996,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,894,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,317 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 296,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

UE stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

