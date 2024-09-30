ProShare Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.06 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.