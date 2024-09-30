Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

