ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after buying an additional 785,981 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -217.03 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

