Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

