Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 408,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

