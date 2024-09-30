Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7,754.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 87,080 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $265.15 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.