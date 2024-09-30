ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,049 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,241 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

