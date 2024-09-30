Next Capital Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

